Kansas State basketball HC Jerome Tang gets honest on how he views the suspension for Nae'Qwan Tomlin following his arrest.

The Kansas State basketball team is riding high after a fascinating March Madness run. However, things took an ugly turn with Nae'Qwan Tomlin being arrested for disorderly conduct, and in turn, the Wildcats suspended him indefinitely. With the college basketball season approaching, Kansas State basketball head coach Jerome Tang opened up on what it means for Tomlin to be suspended and revealed how long he would be out, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

‘Jerome Tang tells me that he's treating Kansas State's indefinite suspension of Nae'Qwan Tomlin like a season-ending injury. Tang on Tomlin: “If he comes back, it's an added bonus.”‘

On Tuesday, Lang spoke in great detail on Tomln's suspension:

Jerome Tang speaking about Nae'Qwan Tomlin's suspension. He says there is not a current timeline for return. "Our responsibility as coaches/ men/ mentors is to hold these guys accountable and to love them through the consequences… Qwan is going to have to show that he has… pic.twitter.com/GiuEP7f6Dj — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) October 31, 2023

Still, there is no timeframe, and Lang saying he's treating it as a season-long suspension shows how serious they are taking this matter for the senior forward.

Tomlin was a massive part of their success last season, as he averaged 10.5 PPG with 5.8 rebounds and a 50% field goal percentage. While the Wildcats saw their season end in the Elite Eight against Florida Atlantic, there is a ton of hope for this season.

The Kansas State basketball team was viewed as one of the favorites in the Big 12, but the loss of Tomlin will be difficult to manage going forward. They begin their season against the USC Trojans on November 6 in Las Vegas in a huge test before playing some easier games. Another big test for them early on will be against Villanova on December 5, and it will be worth monitoring to see how long Tomlin is sidelined.