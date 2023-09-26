March Madness is the true measure of an NCAA basketball coach. In-game adjustments and drawing up schematics while under pressure in the middle of a game define great mentors in college hoops. This is why getting as far as the Elite 8 and moving forward is a great deal for programs. The Kansas State basketball organization recognizes this. It is also why they are rewarding Coach Jerome Tang with a bag before the season starts.

The future of the Kansas State basketball program lies in the hands of Jerome Tang. He has been extended all the way to the 2029-30 season, per CJ Moore of The Athletic.

This was after the program saw his success during his first season with the Wildcats. He led Markquis Nowell's squad to an Elite 8 finish during March Madness. His accomplishment made him the 11th NCAA basketball head coach since the 1996-97 season to have gotten over that big of a hump.

He also notched the Naismith Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year awards for the 2023 season. Deservedly, he will now earn $3 million in their upcoming campaign. Furthermore, Tang will also get a $100,000 salary increase after each year until the end of his contract.

All of this means that his base salary in the final year of the deal will amount to $3.6 million. All in all the Kansas State basketball squad has all the faith in Tang. Will he be able to lead the team to a Final Four or National Championship game berth come next season?