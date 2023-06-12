Details of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner's alleged harassment at a Dallas airport on Saturday by YouTuber Alex Stein were recently revealed in a police report obtained by ESPN.

Stein allegedly pushed a Mercury security personnel in an attempt to get to Griner, before the YouTuber was promptly shoved against a wall by the security representative.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m., and the team security employee told police that Stein seemed to be “aggressive” and had “made some inappropriate comments” to the Mercury star.

Stein did not attack Griner, though the Mercury security personnel did inform officers that the YouTuber was indeed physical with him.

The security personnel does not intend to press charges.

The Mercury were ushered away by an American Airlines associate who was attempting to find the team a place to stay until their flight.

The team was offered a day pass into the Admiral's Club, a special American Airlines airport membership.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After being brought to the lounge, the Mercury were told that there was not enough room for the team.

Meanwhile, authorities were unable to locate Stein, who was later spotted by the airport's master control room boarding a SkyLink Train with a female passenger.

Stein yelled at Griner, asking her if “she still wanted to boycott America” in a video posted onto his Twitter account shortly after news of the incident emerged.

A couple of hours after the Griner incident, the WNBA issued a statement, calling Stein a “provocateur.”

Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygard announced that the team will be “making adjustments” to their future travel plans.

Griner, 32, returned to the team in May following her months-long detainment in a Russian prison after she was found guilty on drug charges stemming from a February 2022 arrest in Moscow.