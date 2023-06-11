After Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was involved in an airport altercation over the weekend, the uproar from around the league has been ferocious and the WNBPA is demanding change to the travel policy.

On Saturday morning, Griner and her team were accosted by a YouTube agitator known for harassing politicians. Alex Stein is a Dallas native and has gone viral repeatedly for approaching public figures and shouting questions at them in an attempt to get a reaction.

His latest stunt involved screaming at Griner in the Dallas airport, saying “Do you still want to boycott America?!” Griner has been a hot topic in the news over the last year after she was rescued from a Russian prison for a drug offense while playing professional basketball abroad.

While the league and her teammates were thrilled to have her back, some of the general public hasn't been as kind. The WNBA swiftly released a statement regarding the incident, shortly followed by the Mercury as well.

Now, the WNBPA, the WNBA's player association, is condemning the incident and calling for immediate change to the travel policy. Currently, teams that can afford to have private travel are not authorized to do so because it would give a competitive advantage. Charter planes are only allowed for playoffs and back-to-back regular season games as of the current bargaining agreement.

“Every commercial flight forced upon our players is a threat to their health and safety,” the WNBPA said. “We implore the league and the teams not to wait another day to change the rule regarding travel.”

Some CEO's spoke out after the incident, announcing they will have security detail travel with their teams. It is unknown what the next steps will be for the Brittney Griner situation and the league as a whole, but the player's association is adament about charter travel for safety.