The Atlanta Dream is already getting plenty out of veteran Brittney Griner. After Griner left the Phoenix Mercury following 11 seasons, she returned with a bang for her new team. 

She had a double-double in her first Dream game on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics. Griner scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Dream won the preseason game 80-70. Her first two buckets with the Dream came from the 3-point line, unfamiliar territory for her. 

In addition, Griner set a hard screen against Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, forcing her to the floor. It can be characterized as her “welcome to the WNBA” moment. 

Afterwards, Citron took it all in stride, per Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. 

“I feel so, so welcomed to the league,” she said. “I mean, I'm just trying to defend my person and, clearly, I didn't see her. She's a big, strong woman. So she definitely got me good. Yeah. I decided to take a second on the floor there and catch my breath. She hit me right in the ribs, so it was like sharp pains, but I couldn't really breathe. Just had to lay down for a second. But just gathered myself, I was all good. But yeah, I definitely felt very welcomed.”

After training camp, Griner spoke about feeling younger with the Dream. She said that players still believe in her abilities, and she has a responsibility with the Dream.

Can Brittney Griner unleash a breakout season for the Dream?

The Dream has been searching for an identity for some time. With the addition of Griner, they at least have something to build on. 

Her veteran experience, combined with her obvious offensive and defensive attributes, benefits the Dream. 

Atlanta has made the playoffs in 10 out of its 18 WNBA seasons. It has appeared in the Finals in 2010, 2011, and 2013, but it has lost each time.

The hope is that with Griner's pedigree, she could lead a relatively young team to at least go far in the postseason. 