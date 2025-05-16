As the Atlanta Dream prepares for the season opener, the newest member of the team is Brittney Griner, as the move shocked some in the basketball world, as he had been with the Phoenix Mercury since 2013. With Griner leaving the Mercury for the Dream, she's looking to continue her career resurgence as she breaks her silence on the new era of her career.

Griner is a former first overall pick by Phoenix back in the 2013 WNBA Draft, as she had an interview with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, where she spoke about being mentally tougher and in better physical shape since the move to Atlanta.

“You get comfortable, and sometimes you don't want to get out of that bubble,” Griner said. “But it's like the one thing that you definitely need. Sometimes life will push you out of that bubble, sometimes, and I'm just glad that I finally did it. I'm glad I did it and came here.”

She would also speak about how she wasn't planning to leave Phoenix, but the team informed her of moving in a new direction.

“I was doing everything as if I was going to still have that jersey on,” Griner said. “Then there was a meeting right before I left to go to Unrivaled and I found out like, ‘Oh, it looks like they want to do something different. This is news to me.' I wish I would've known way sooner, but hey, life happens.”

Dream's Brittney Griner speaks on her sudden move from the Mercury

Along with the Dream's WNBA draft, Griner is seen as a huge addition to the team, but there's no denying that it seemed sudden that she would not be part of the Mercury anymore. When Griner was asked if she was given the option to return, the team's response made it apparent to the 34-year-old.

“Basically was told that I don't know what your future holds,” Griner said. “After I heard that, it became my decision. Because I want to be somewhere where they know they want me, where they believe in me and my game.”

“As long as I can put up numbers and I can help my team out,” Griner continued. “I want to play. When I can't do that, or we have to hide me in the corner or put me on the easiest matchup, I will walk away. I don't want to be a liability on the court, and there's too many good players coming along, too. I'm not going to sit there and just hold onto a spot because I just can't let go.”

Last season, Griner averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc. Atlanta hopes Griner can give them a boost as they look to improve after finishing with a 15-25 record.

The Dream opens up the season on Friday night, where Griner makes her debut against the Washington Mystics.