Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, alongside several other WNBA rookies, was featured in an eye-opening commercial on the league's partnership with the fashion brand, Coach. The multiyear partnership was announced in a press release with the following mission.

“Highlighting the intersection between sports and fashion, the agreement brings on Coach as the WNBA’s luxury handbag brand, with the goal of empowering players and fans to courageously express themselves. The initiative also underscores Coach’s grounding purpose, the Courage to Be Real, a platform meant to inspire people to confidently explore all the facets of their identity.”

Bueckers and company discussed in this short commercial what this campaign means to them as they navigate their professional careers. The WNBA is continuing to grow at a rapid rate, with this year's season being perhaps the most anticipated one in league history.

Kiki Iriafen, Hailey Van Lith, Aneesah Morrow, Paige Bueckers, and Sonia Citron are featured in a new WNBA x Coach commercial pic.twitter.com/6RCiqb7XQP — Jayde 🍸♠️ (@some1sbbdoll) May 16, 2025

The WNBA has already had a tremendous start to its new season. The Golden State Valkyries debuted in front of an enthusiastic crowd on Friday, while the New York Liberty had an emotional ring ceremony earlier today. In addition, Caitlin Clark is making her season debut against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. The league is continuing to grow, and several teams are entering this season believing they can win the championship.

WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison additionally identified the importance of this new alliance.

“The WNBA sits at the intersection of sport and lifestyle and has always championed players to translate what they do on the court into their own personal style off the court. We look forward to joining forces with Coach to inspire fans everywhere to embrace individuality, especially around some of our most anticipated tentpole moments, including the WNBA Draft Orange Carpet and WNBA Pride presented by Coach.”

Overall, this commercial and partnership highlight the trailblazing qualities this league unapologetically exhibits on a daily basis. It's a terrific time to be a fan of the WNBA and women's basketball in general.