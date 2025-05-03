Stories come and go in the WNBA. In a league full of talented women, Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper finds herself in the thick of the conversation with the top players in the world.

With a WNBA Finals MVP, an Olympic Gold Medal, and many other accolades to her name, she's one of the best in the league.

While Mercury training camp has been centered around Copper's leadership, she's never forgotten her roots. It's a major part of how she leads.

During Wednesday's media day, the former Rutgers basketball standout shared parts of her basketball journey.

Kahleah Copper about her basketball journey. She mentioned it was the first time she's been asked about this. Her response is inspiring for young women everywhere.

“I'm from North Philly. Just a kid from North Philly,” Copper said. “I started playing basketball right where I live, 32nd and Berks. Whether it was shooting on the one-way sign, or somebody nailing the crate to the one-way sign.

“We just started hoopin' right there.”

Plenty of WNBA players have had similar journeys. For instance, Tamika Catchings overcame hearing loss and was bullied as a child. In college, she won the 1998 NCAA National Championship, as well as the 2012 WNBA Championship. Adding 10 trips to the All-Star Game and winning Defensive Player of the Year five times isn't bad either.

Copper's trajectory could be similar in terms of championship success. Still, the point stands. The rags-to-riches story applies all across the league.

Kahleah Copper's story is inspiring for women everywhere

Unfortunately, there are plenty of underserved communities in the United States. As Copper said, she didn't play on a traditional hoop. She didn't even mention playing in an indoor gym.

She made the most of what she had. As a result, Copper was, and still is, grateful for all the family who let her play.

“It was like my cousins, a bunch of guys from the neighborhood,” Copper said. “I was just standing there and kind of waiting my turn, and then they realized I had a little bit of game, so they let me play with them.

“There weren't a lot of opportunities for young girls to play in different leagues. So, I just played in the league with a bunch of guys and just guys from the neighborhood.”

Luckily, though, it wasn't about the facilities, meals, or even playing indoors. While the Mercury's $100 million practice facility is beyond nice, that's not what matters to the star guard.

However, let's take a trip back to the 2016 WNBA Draft.

The Washington Mystics selected Copper with the No. 7 overall pick. In that moment, her basketball dream came true. The ability to play under the bright lights and represent was huge.

She relished in the opportunity to truly play for her city.

“Just really loving and embracing the fact that I could hoop and didn't matter that I was a girl,” Copper said. “That's why I thought it was super special for me.

“If you look back on draft day, I'm talking to Holly (Rowe) and I'm like ‘This for all my guys on 32nd and Berks', just to give y'all something to brag about.”

For the Philadelphia native, her game is who she is.

She can be feisty, physical, and somehow always has that edge. Copper is always ready for the next challenge, even if it is quite literally bigger than she is.

The Mercury's culture is based on players like Kahleah Copper

Still, the games on 32nd and Berks did more for her than she realized.

Upon joining the WNBA, her first season with the Mystics didn't go as planned. However, the Chicago Sky took a chance on her on season later.

Once Candace Parker joined the Sky, Copper learned quickly about what it takes to be a champion. That, combined with her fearless mentality was a recipe for success.

She was Chicago's identity until Copper was traded to the Mercury before the 2024 season.

At the end of the day, she reminisced about her family, friends, and peers who accepted her. Not to mention, Copper touched on the mental aptitude she gained from those games.

“I think the things that those guys instilled in me, whether it was their toughness or that grit or just always having that chip on my shoulder,” Copper said. “Because I wasn't as strong as them, but at times I was much quicker… much more athletic.

“But just the street smarts and just that toughness. I think that has been instilled in me since I was a little girl. I definitely got to give them another shout-out. Shout out to the guys.”

The Mercury will be focused on trying to secure a championship in 2025. With teams like the Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, and Indiana Fever poised to make a run, it makes matters more difficult.

Either way, Phoenix has one thing for certain: They know who the identity is built around.

Her name is Kahleah Copper.