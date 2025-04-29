At the start of the New Year, the Phoenix Mercury brought back Natasha Mack on a training camp contract. As training camp started on Sunday, the forward is extremely eager for what's to come.

On Tuesday, she spoke with reporters and explained her feelings about this year's Mercury squad.

“It's very competitive because it's a brand new team, so it's a lot of spots open,” Mack said. “I only signed a training camp contract, but I'm having fun, so it's a learning experience.

“I'm playing with some of the greatest people (and) Hall of Famers. It's not totally new.”

Natasha Mack answered about fighting for a roster spot. "It's been a fun experience. I'm playing with some of the greatest people (and) Hall of Famers."

Last season, Mack played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Those two are some of the greatest the league has ever seen. With Taurasi retiring and Griner now with the Atlanta Dream, there isn't a clear spot open at the center position.

Despite the team bringing in Kalani Brown, there has been a hard yet respectable fight for the starting spot.

Luckily for Mack, she's in pristine physical condition. With her overseas team in Spain, they play similarly to head coach Nate Tibbetts's offensive scheme.

It's very much a pace and space, and push the ball in transition offense. On a fastbreak, the team doesn't want to have to slow down and create a play. They want something on the fly.

Mack talked about that, and shared some of the comparisons between the 2024 and 2025 Mercury squads.

“Compared to last year's a lot faster, but like I said, in Spain, he played the same way he wants to play up and down, up and down. Like, don't call plays unless you have to, like just run.”

Mercury's Natasha Mack is embracing the uncertainty

As mentioned earlier, her and Brown are fighting for that center spot. Both players have similar games, with being post-centric and operating around the basket.

For Mack, she's embraced her Spain team and used those memories into Phoenix's training camp. Playing alongside Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, and Satou Sabally makes it a field day for the forward.

She can run the floor and be wide open, thanks to the attention those three create.

Luckily for Tibbetts and the rest of the coaching staff, she has familiarity with the organization. Mack understands the coaching philosophy, as well as what is expected.

The head coach even shared on Monday about her being more of a leader on the floor.

Regardless of what happens, Mack is confident in whatever outcome there is.

“I've been through this before,” Mack said. “This is not my first rodeo, and so if they don't believe in me, somebody out there believes in me. Whether it's in the W overseas… somebody.”

How can Natasha Mack secure a roster spot?

Judging from the first three days of training camp, she's done a masterful job. In an offense with Copper, Sabally, and Thomas, she'll do the little things.

After all, Mack embraced the cleanup role with the Mercury last season. She could surely be in that position again. Not to mention, the defensive intensity will skyrocket.

That's also been a major point of emphasis the past three days.

At Day 3 of Phoenix Mercury training camp, Natasha Mack speaks to the pace coach Nate Tibbetts wants to play at.

Pairing Mack with Thomas can give a full-send for the defensive pressure, both on the perimeter and in the paint.

The former Oklahoma State forward played in all 40 games last season. Her durability is a major sigh of relief, especially considering her play style.

In eight of her 11 starts, she grabbed six or more rebounds. Mack made a statement replacing Brittney Griner when she had a foot injury to begin the 2024 season.

Her consistency, familiarity, and her knowledge of the system might be some of the reasons she makes the final Mercury roster.