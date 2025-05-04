Over the course of the 2025 Phoenix Mercury training camp, there has been an even mix of rookies, returners, and veterans. One of the returners happens to be Celeste Taylor.

After Mercury signed Taylor last season, it marked her second seven-day contract. However, she found a spot in the rotation due to ongoing injuries. Still, this is a new experience, as she wasn't a part of Phoenix's training camp in 2024.

Yet, Taylor managed to consistently be in the rotation. With a barrage of injuries, Taylor made her presence known following the All-Star break. Her defensive prowess, as well as improved 3-point shooting, made her a recognized name among the X-factor.

On Friday, Taylor explained how she feels the team is different from last season to now.

I asked Celeste Taylor if she feels more prepared for training camp, considering she played under Nate Tibbetts last season. "Being here early before training camp started definitely helped out with being able to understand the terminology."

“Yeah, I mean it's still a learning process,” Taylor said. “We have new players, so everybody's trying to understand. We have some little short changes, so things that I had to get used to. Being here early before training camp started definitely helped me out with that, being able to understand the terminology.

“Some of it is similar to last year, but I wasn't here for training camp last year, so it's kind of my first training camp in Phoenix. So I mean, I'm just here. I'm just here trying to be in the moment, be where my feet are, so it's been great.”

After brief stints with the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun, Taylor found a home with Phoenix. Her defensive prowess was a welcome sight, especially for a team struggling in that area.

Her offense showed promise as well, as well as being a capable 3-point weapon.

Celeste Taylor is ready for the 2025 Mercury season

Although there's no certainty of whether or not she'll make the final roster on Sunday, her experience matters.

Again, Taylor wasn't a part of the Mercury's training camp last season. However, she has a leg up on her peers by being in head coach Nate Tibbetts's system for half of a season.

When asked about that, Taylor mentioned that there is a change, but fundamentally, it's the same.

“It's going to be different, different style of play,” Taylor said. “Being that I've been here previously, I know the people around me, so I feel like I have that type of leadership role.

“I talked about it on Wednesday (media day). Just being able to keep everyone engaged and let them know that this is my first time in this training camp as well.”

Having that relatability has likely bridged the gap between her, the newcomers, and the returners. Even though this is her second season in the WNBA, her leadership is emerging.

After Taylor signed a final seven-day contract last season, the hard work paid off. There was some adversity, but that's helped her become a leader.

Also, some of those leadership qualities have to do with who is on the team this year.

Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper round out an impressive Big 3. All three are leaders in their own right, with Taylor and Copper being teammates one season prior.

Either way, the former Ohio State guard expanded more on her earlier thought about the familiarity with the Mercury, and how she's passing her knowledge down to others.

“I know the people around us, I know how great they are,” Taylor said. “I know what they can do for us and how much they pour into us from the top down.

“So just excited and just trying to teach the rooks… I guess I'm a rook, too. But trying to teach the newer guys just to understand that it's their pace and their journey. Just take it day by day.”

How can Celeste Taylor fit in with the Mercury?

Again, Taylor's 3-point shooting and defense are essential for Tibbetts's system. While she might be an undersized guard, there were games of true promise.

Against the Los Angeles Sparks, Taylor had five steals and a nasty block on a Rickea Jackson jump shot. The Sparks' season was done, as they were out of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Phoenix had to win every game necessary to squeak in. As a result, they managed to get into the playoffs.

In her second year, Taylor'll have the chance to play with more legends. She'll play with Copper, Sabally, and Thomas, who were All-WNBA players.

One season prior, she played with the two greatest players in Mercury franchise history in Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. When asked about being under the tutelage of WNBA greats, it shocks her.

Since last season, Celeste Taylor has played alongside Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper. Now, she adds Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to the mix. I asked her if she ever gets star struck. "After I settle down and sit down for a minute… it's honestly crazy."

“It's hard to you know be star-struck in the moment where you're playing with them,” Taylor said. “I'm just trying to get on board, get on pace, and just do whatever I can to make sure that I keep up with them.

“After I settle down and sit down for a minute, and I really think about it, it's honestly crazy the vets that I've gotten to play with and just absorb that.”

With Phoenix finalizing its roster spots for the 2025 season, Taylor's experience, play style, and feistiness fit like a glove for a team striving for another WNBA championship.