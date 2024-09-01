Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi has been having a rough go of it as of late. Not only have the Mercury had a subpar season standings wise, currently sitting at a perfectly average 16-16, but Taurasi also recently made a decision on the court that could jeopardize her ability to play in the team's next game.

During Sunday afternoon's contest vs the Las Vegas Aces, Taurasi picked up her seventh technical foul of the season, which warrants an automatic suspension for the following game, which for the Mercury is on Tuesday at home vs the Atlanta Dream, per Underdog WNBA on X, formerly Twitter.

The technical foul occurred as Taurasi argued a call from the previous play while the Mercury walked the ball up the court on offense.

The only way that the suspension can be avoided now is if the technical foul is rescinded by the league office, which has happened before but is a rarity.

Taurasi already was entering this season with a good amount of vitriol surrounding her due to her comments about incoming rookie Caitlin Clark, who has since established herself as one of the best players in the league and thoroughly outplayed Taurasi in each of their head to head matchups thus far this season.

It seems that the frustration, along with the Mercury's struggles as a whole, have boiled over into Taurasi's demeanor on the court, as the usually mild-mannered star has now reach the technical foul threshold necessary to generate an automatic suspension.

Despite this, Taurasi is of course still a legend of the game, and this will likely just be a blip on the radar of what has otherwise been a historic Hall of Fame career for the guard. In any case, the game at home vs the Dream is set to tip off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET from Phoenix.