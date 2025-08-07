Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi has had a WNBA career better than well, almost everyone else. An 11-time All-Star, three-time WNBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, Taurasi is rightfully regarded as one of the best scorers and playmakers the league has ever seen.

So much so that legendary University of Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma believes the only unfortunate thing about his former player’s career is the fact that it came at a time when the spotlight was not on the WNBA, let alone her individual achievements.

“The unfortunate thing about Dee's career is that it happened at a time when social media wasn't a factor. So a lot of people never got to see the amazing things that she did,” Auriemma told ESPN, and rightfully so.

Having announced her retirement after the current season, Taurasi is now set to be the subject of an Amazon Prime docuseries set to premiere on August 7. Titled “Taurasi,” the series will look into some of the most historic, never-before-seen moments from the career of the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

Taurasi became the first and the only WNBA player till date to cross the 10,000 points mark back in 2023, and was named WNBA GOAT (Greatest of All Time) by fans in 2021. But Taurasi’s greatness was evident even before she stepped foot into the WNBA.

As a prospect, she starred at UConn under Geno Auriemma, leading the Huskies to three consecutive NCAA championships from 2002 to 2004. She was a two-time Naismith College Player of the Year (2003, 2004) and left UConn as one of its most decorated athletes.

The now 43-year-old’s longevity is equally impressive. She has spent her entire 20-season WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2004, and continues to play at a high level in what is her final campaign, making her more than worthy of the praise.