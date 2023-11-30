Ed Cooley and the Georgetown Hoyas nearly suffered an inexcusable loss against the Merrimack Warriors on Wednesday night at home. The Hoyas escaped with a two-point win, but the game was full of controversial calls down the stretch. The Merrimack basketball team is relatively unknown but won the Northeast Conference last year. However they were ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to their transition to Division 1, so Fairleigh Dickson got in over them and had that stunning upset of Purdue.

After the game, Merrimack basketball head coach Joe Gallo ripped into the officials after a questionable technical foul call for him throwing a towel behind his head (h/t The Mack Report).

“In a two-point game, in a Big East game, there's no way that guy is calling that. And he wouldn't even give me the decency to speak to him after the game…That's why you see all these upsets in the NCAA Tournament. Because these guys are spoon-fed some calls in these non-league games…If that was a national CBS game, Georgetown vs. Merrimack, with the whole world watching, that guy ain't calling that foul…For him to do that and take the game out of the kids' hands was very unfortunate.”

 

Georgetown got the win and survived despite a terrific effort from the Merrimack basketball program.

College basketball world agrees with Merrimack head coach 

The words from Joe Gallo are certainly valid, and the college basketball world has been quick to come to support after the Merrimack basketball program lost the game.

RECOMMENDED
Georgetown basketball HC Ed Cooley has tough lesson for aspiring reporters
Georgetown basketball's Ed Cooley drops NSFW truth bomb after loss to Rutgers

Alex House ·

georgetown rutgers prediction
Georgetown-Rutgers prediction, odds, pick, how to watch Men's College Basketball game - 11/15/2023

Nathanial Duffett ·

Georgetown basketball, Kansas State basketball, Ismael Massoud, Ismael Massoud transfer, Georgetown transfer
Georgetown adds Ismael Massoud in transfer portal move

Alex Sabri ·

Another tough pill to swallow for the Merrimack basketball team was that they had numerous chances to win the game in the final seconds but missed a handful of layups in a bizarre sequence.

Still, the Merrimack basketball team has every right to be upset with the call, and this is something that should be looked at.