Basketball star Brittney Griner made a statement at the 2023 Met Gala by attending with her wife, Cherelle following Griner’s Russia detention release. The couple arrived at the star-studded event in coordinated custom Calvin Klein outfits, with Brittney sporting a long beige coat, matching trousers, and a sheer top, per PEOPLE.

Griner, who previously stated in a 2013 interview with Elle that she would never wear a dress again after her high school graduation, clearly felt comfortable and confident in her unique look. The outfit was a perfect reflection of her style and personality.

The Met Gala appearance was particularly significant for the couple as it came shortly after Griner’s release from detention in Russia, where she had been playing professional basketball. Cherelle took a moment on the red carpet to reflect on the hardship they had faced in the past year. “This time last year, I was missing my wife, so to have her right here, to be in this moment – breathtaking,” she said.

Brittney Griner also expressed her joy at being able to attend such a prestigious event with her wife. “It’s everything just to be here with my wife and just able to be here,” she said. “It means so much. Get to see this event a lot and actually live it. It’s amazing.”

The WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist was detained in Russia in February of last year following an off season match with UMMC Ekaterinburg. On her way home, Russian authorities arrested and detained her for carrying oils in her luggage. She was detained there from February to December, when she was finally released. Now she’s able to attend the Met Gala 2023 with her wife.