The last time Brittney Griner suited up for the Phoenix Mercury, it was 2021. The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals that season but fell short against the Chicago Sky. As most WNBA players do in the offseason, Griner headed overseas to Russia as she’s done many times before. Only this time, Russia was involved in conflict with Ukraine. As WNBA players playing in Russia headed back home, Griner was detained and imprisoned. Brittney Griner was released in December and is now back at practice preparing for the upcoming WNBA season. Speaking to assembled media on the first day of WNBA training camp, Griner summed up her feelings in six words as per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Brittney Griner also told reporters that she feels a little bit like a rookie again and admitted that she isn’t quite where she wants to be physically, which is understandable.

“Am I where I want to be? No, because last time I was with my team I was against Chicago in the Finals, and as much as I want to be ‘Finals BG’ right now, it’s not the case,” Griner said. “So just kind of giving myself some grace and my teammates just picking me up. But I feel like I’m at a good spot to start a training camp though for sure.”

During the 2021 season, Griner averaged 20.5 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 blocked shots with shooting splits of 57.5 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. It will be interesting to watch Brittney Griner in practice and throughout WNBA training camp as she gets back to her All-Star form.