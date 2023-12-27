Metro Boomin Puts Aside Upcoming Album to Beat Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Metro Boomin comically pauses his new album Pluto for a gaming escapade in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Metro Boomin, the acclaimed music producer shaping the soundscape of the upcoming album Pluto, has momentarily set aside his studio endeavors to venture into the immersive realm of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Known for his pivotal role in crafting the soundtrack for the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Metro Boomin takes an unexpected detour into the world of gaming, revealing a passion that rivals his influence in the music industry.

Metro Boomin, a pivotal figure in the music world, is no stranger to the Spider-Man franchise. His involvement in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brought him widespread acclaim, as the soundtrack soared to the top of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200. His musical prowess has been a driving force in weaving the auditory fabric of the Spider-Verse, creating an ambiance that resonates with fans worldwide.

The announcement of his upcoming album Pluto, which promises a collaboration with rap icon Future, had sparked widespread anticipation. Fans of both artists have been eagerly awaiting the release, speculating on the potential hits that this collaboration might produce. However, Metro Boomin's recent venture into the gaming world has temporarily shifted his focus from this much-anticipated project.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, has captured Metro Boomin's attention in a way few other things have. This game, part of the Marvel gaming universe, has become a cultural phenomenon, drawing in fans from various demographics, including those in the music industry. It's a testament to the game's allure and the immersive experience it offers.

Metro Boomin's Comical Tweets

Metro Boomin recently took to Twitter to update his fans on the progress of his album. Accompanying the tweet was a picture of him deeply engrossed in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with a caption indicating that the album's completion would have to wait until he conquered the game. This tweet, showcasing his dedication to the game, has piqued the interest of both his music and gaming fans. The snapshot also revealed his unique gaming setup, featuring a stylish briefcase monitor, demonstrating his commitment to this new endeavor.

Guys I can’t finish the Pluto album until I beat Spider-Man first!! pic.twitter.com/9JPhO9i1dT — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 26, 2023

The producer's gaming journey has become a topic of amusement and interest among his followers. In a humorous exchange, he shared a screenshot of his game save file, revealing that he had only completed 4% of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This disclosure led to a flurry of reactions from fans, with many speculating about his intentions to obtain the game’s platinum trophy, a feat that denotes completing all its challenges and achievements. Metro Boomin responded to these speculations with his characteristic wit, playfully dismissing the claims but not denying his deep engagement with the game.

In another tweet that resonated with gamers, Metro Boomin shared his playful disdain for some of the more routine tasks in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, particularly taking a jab at the Peter quests. His comments focused on a preference for the game’s more dynamic action sequences rather than mundane objectives like the Roll Like We Used To mission, which involves the simple act of discarding old fruit. This tweet sparked amusement among fans, as it touched on a common debate regarding the balance of action and everyday activities in the game. While a segment of his followers echoed Metro's views, finding humor in the contrast, others urged him to persist with the game, highlighting that the depth and excitement of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's gameplay evolve and intensify as the story progresses.