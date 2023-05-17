Metro Last Light FREE Giveaway on Steam to celebrate 10th anniversary

Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Metro Last Light will be free to keep for an entire week on Steam as Deep Silver and 4A Games celebrate its 10th anniversary since launch.

That’s it, that’s the tweet. Between May 18 and May 25, 2023, you can get yourself a free copy of Metro Last Light on Steam, simply by visiting its store page (once it’s up) and clicking the big green button there. The free giveaway, however, is for the Metro Last Light Complete Edition (currently not on Steam, but includes the base game as well as the DLC). It should not be confused with Metro Last Light Redux, the updated version that came out a year after the original, which is also on Steam.

The game takes place after Metro 2033, a full year after that game’s events. Artyom is now a Ranger, part of a neutral peacekeeping corps that operates throughout the D6 military facility, still struggling to come to terms with his decision to kill the Dark Ones in the previous game. Other factions, attracted by rumors that the D6 military facility is a bountiful haven, have started to threaten the safety of the bunker. Artyom finds out about a surviving Dark One, and sets off to find it in hopes of communicating with it, putting him at odds against the other factions that wander the Moscow Metro.

The Metro series, which started with 2010’s Metro 2033, is a critically acclaimed series. Metro Last Light itself has a generally favorable positive review score at Metacritic, with the latest entry in the series, 2019’s Metro Exodus, also garnering positive critical reception, in spite of its controversial role in becoming one of the first major titles to launch exclusively on then-fledgling Epic Games Store.