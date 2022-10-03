Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.

Lindor is understandably frustrated over how things went for the Mets, and specifically over the way he performed in the crucial Mets series.

“I didn’t have the series that I wanted to have. I just got to turn the page and be better, for sure,” Lindor said to reporters in the locker room following Sunday’s loss (via SNY).

Lindor was barely a factor at all at the plate for the Mets in the series. He went 0-for-4 in the series opener. He had two hits in four at-bats the following game but went down hard in the series finale with a 0-for-5 showing Sunday. All told, he was just 2-for-13 with zero runs.

The Mets let themselves down at the plate and on the mound. They had Jacob deGrom in Game 1 and Max Scherzer in Game 2, but neither stud was able to bring their best stuff to their scheduled starts against the Braves.

The Mets are still going to make the playoffs but it’s looking like they will do so as a Wild Card entry.