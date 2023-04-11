Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Miami basketball guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder have decided to forgo their extra year of eligibility and start a new chapter in their lives, according to a Tuesday article from ESPN Women’s Basketball Reporter Alexa Philippou.

“Thank you for an unforgettable season,” the sisters wrote in a Tuesday statement. “The love and support we received from the University and the city was special. We would like to thank our teammates and coaches for bringing us in as a family and being a part of a historic season.

“With that being said, Hanna and I have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives. The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes.”

Haley said she had anticipated returning for her fifth season, but ultimately realized she did not want to play without her twin after it became clear that Hanna was ready to move on, Haley told ESPN.

“I don’t want to play basketball without Hanna,” Haley said. “I started with her, so at the end of the day, I want to end basketball and start our new lives together, but it was definitely difficult for me.”

The sisters spent their first three years at Fresno State before transferring to Miami in 2022.

Haley led the team with 12.2 points in 30.8 minutes per game during the 2022-23 season, taking spots over forward Destiny Harden and guard Jasmyne Roberts on a Miami squad that went 22-13 overall and 11-7 against conference opponents. Hanna averaged 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Miami made a historic run in March Madness that saw the basketball team make its first Elite Eight in school history. They earned wins over No. 2-ranked Indiana and No. 10 Villanova before falling to the LSU Tigers in a 54-42 loss at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.