It will be difficult for Miami basketball to duplicate the monumental success they achieved in their Final Four run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Multiple key leaders and contributors are departing, but fans will be overjoyed to know that low post anchor Norchad Omier is not ready to leave South Beach in his rearview mirror.

An undeniable difference maker in March Madness, Omier is withdrawing his name from NBA Draft consideration and will return to the Hurricanes for the 2023-24 season, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. A pursuit for another banner suddenly feels much more plausible now that the double-double machine will remain in the starting lineup.

Omier had worked out with multiple teams but decided it would be more beneficial to stay in school for another year. He was injured ahead of the NCAA Tournament, leaving the team’s chances in serious doubt. He ended up playing in every game and was especially a force on the defensive end. Jim Larranaga now has one less hole to fill and will be able to count on Omier’s experience.

The 21-year-old from Nicaragua was the 2022 Sun Belt Player of the Year for Arkansas State before transferring last year. He took on more of a supporting role and added to a really deep Miami squad. With guards Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller departing for the NBA, every holdover from the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance will be entrusted to lead.

It is also imperative the Canes stay grounded and do not buy too much into their own hype. That is the necessary mindset to have if sustained success will become embedded in Miami’s culture.

Norchad Omier now hopes to continue a proud Miami basketball tradition that he helped establish.