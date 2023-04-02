The Miami Hurricanes’ NCAA tournament run came to a close in the Final Four on Saturday, as the UConn Huskies punched their ticket to the national title game via a 72-59 win.

Miami orchestrated multiple keen shooting performances in its run to the Final Four, but the ACC side failed to get much going on the offensive end against UConn. Miami scored a season-low 59 points, and it shot a lowly 32.3 percent in the contest. The likes of Jordan Miller and Nijel Pack scored with ease in the paint in Miami’s NCAA tournament victories over both Texas and Houston, but this was far from the case on Saturday.

During his postgame press conference, Miami head coach Jim Larranaga took some time to touch on just where it went wrong for the Hurricanes in what was their first-ever Final Four appearance.

“We were just out of character,” Larranaga said. “And I think the stage that we were playing on was so huge that every guy wanted to play so hard that they forgot how we play, which is really smart. And we didn’t execute what we planned to do at either end of the floor. And Connecticut deserves a lot of credit for that. They were terrific. … So we’re trying to figure out at every timeout what to do.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“And I think at halftime there was a very clear message, one of our players wrote on the grease board, “Share the ball.” Because that’s been our message all season long. Then we went out, start the second half, we dribbled one out of bounds. We took a quick shot. It was like — very, very hard.”

Miller also gave props to UConn for winning the battle against Miami in the painted area.

“Yeah, they really did a good job of sending two at you whenever we would drive,” Miller said. “That bothered us again. Uncharacteristic of us, but all credit to them. They came ready to play. They were the better team tonight. So credit to them.”

Overall, the Hurricanes made plenty of history this season, especially as they won 29 games for the second time in the Jim Larranaga era.