After an outstanding four-year career with the Miami Hurricanes, 22-year-old point guard Isaiah Wong will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft, per FOX’s John Fanta.

Wong, who averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this past season while helping lead the Hurricanes to the Final Four, is fourth in school history with 1,866 career points. Wong is also responsible for helping the lead the Hurricanes to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, a first for Miami men’s basketball program.

A lanky combo guard capable of scoring from all three levels and using his physique to make a defensive impact, Wong likely would have been in first-round consideration if the Hurricanes managed to take down the UConn Huskies — the eventual champions — in the Final Four in route to a NCAA Championship appearance, Nonetheless, Wong will likely still get second-round consideration with a body of work that highlights his potential impact at the next level.

A three-time All-ACC selection, two-time All-Conference Tournament selection, and the 2023 ACC Player of the Year, Wong is a bit unheralded for a player who is arguably one of the more decorated players in his conference. A top-100 high school recruit out of Monsignor Bonner in 2019, Wong has been playing high level basketball for a long time, and success will likely continue to follow him during his basketball journey due to his talent and leadership.

In order to make sure he sticks around at the NBA level, showing teams that he can be a 3-point threat would be key. Shooting 37.3 percent from 3 as a freshman and 38.4 percent from 3-point range in his senior season, Wong still ended his collegiate career with a 34.7 percent mark from deep. More than likely, that’ll have to improve moving forward.