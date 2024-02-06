Jim larranaga was not happy one bit.

The Miami basketball program has gone from a Final Four team a year ago to a team fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth. Things hit rock bottom on Monday night as they lost to Virginia by a score of 60-38. Yes, the Hurricanes scored only 38 points in the loss in a poor performance all around.

After the game, Miami basketball head coach Jim Larranaga answered just one question in his postgame press conference amid plenty of frustration. Here's the only answer Larranaga gave, per Chris Graham of The Augusta Free Press.

“The game? They just outplayed us in every aspect of the game. We didn’t play well. They played really well. Thank you for your attention.”

Larranaga is spot on. The Miami basketball team scored 17 first-half points and had just one player in double figures (Norchard Omier). They tied Virginia in rebounds with 32 and shot 53& from the free-throw line, a smidge better than Virginia's 50% clip. Other than that, Virginia led every other statistical category against Miami on Monday.

Larranaga was clearly frustrated and has every right to be after scoring just 38 points, the lowest by the Miami basketball team since men's basketball returned in 1985. After all, the Miami basketball team isn't even one calendar year removed from the Final Four trip that resulted in Larranaga receiving a contract extension.

The 'Hoos win their seventh straight game and 23rd straight at home, the nation's longest home win streak. Miami coach Jim Larranaga was frustrated at the end. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/y47IguzNks — Marty Hudtloff (@martyhudtloff) February 6, 2024

On the year, the Hurricanes are 15-8 overall and 6-6 in ACC play, but they need to find a way to get things going over the next few weeks if they want to return to the Big Dance. The next game for Miami comes against No. 3 North Carolina at home on Saturday followed by a pair of road games against Clemson and Boston College.