Miami basketball secured the biggest commitment in program history on Wednesday when five-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea pledged to play for the Hurricanes. The Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, PA) senior chose Miami from a final three that also included Villanova and Kansas.

It all came down to where I would see myself improve in the future,” Bethea said on the livestream announcing his college choice. “I feel like this is the best stage for me to play on, one of the best coaching staffs to play for and I'm glad I picked Miami. I can't wait. I just wan't wait.”

The No. 7 overall player in the Class of 2024, according to 247 Sports, Bethea has proven himself as one of the best perimeter scorers and all-around bucket getters in high school basketball. At 6'4, 170 pounds, he needs to fill out his body to better manage the physical rigors of college hoops, but boasts the smooth athleticism and competitive edge to thrive at the next level regardless.

Bethea joins four-star guard Austin Swartz and three-star forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu in the Hurricanes' 2024 recruiting class, a group that suddenly ranks among the best in the country. Miami's 2024 class now stands tall at third overall in 247 Sports' team rankings, behind North Carolina and Rutgers.

Bethea's commitment comes as the Hurricanes have re-established themselves as a perennial NCA power. They made the first Final Four appearance in program history last season while winning a share of the ACC crown, one year after Larranaga guided Miami basketball to its first ever Elite Eight berth in 2020-21.