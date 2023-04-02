A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Miami Hurricanes saw their run in the 2023 NCAA tournament come to a painful conclusion Saturday night, as they got bulldozed by the UConn Huskies in the Final Four round to the tune of a 72-59 score. Many believed that Miami had the offense to solve the Huskies’ defense. But the complete opposite happened in the game, with Hurricanes sophomore Norchad Omier summing it all up for his team following the matchup.

“We didn’t play Miami basketball,” Omier said, per Christy Chirinos.

Miami was not able to execute its plan because the Huskies did not allow it to. The Hurricanes walked into the Final Four showdown versus UConn averaging 81.3 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting from the field. Against the Huskies, Miami shot just 32.3 percent from the floor and scored its fewest points in a game in the entire 2022-23 college basketball season.

Despite the loss, the Hurricanes can take heart from the fact that they reached a territory the program had never been in before, as this was Miami’s first venture ever in the Final Four. The Canes beat the Drake Bulldogs in the first round and then took care of business in the second round against the Indiana Hoosiers. They gained even more traction when they upset the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 round before sending the No. 2 Texas Longhorns home with a come-from-behind win in the Elite Eight.

Miami did not complete its mission to go all the way and win the school’s first-ever national title, but what a season it was still for the Hurricanes, who should be among the legitimate national contenders again next season.