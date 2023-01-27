Miami football has made a major change to their coaching staff, as head coach Mario Cristobalhas fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season, sources told Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Josh Gattis, a former assistant at Michigan who won the Broyles Award as the country’s top assistant coach in 2021, was one of Mario Cristobal’s most high-profile adds to the first coaching staff he assembled for Miami football.

But Gattis and the Hurricanes offense struggled mightily in 2022, as the program won just five games.

Miami football averaged 23.6 points per game, a near two-touchdown decrease from the season before, while ranking 97th in total offense.

In addition, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who entered the season as a potential first round NFL Draft pick in the eyes of some, regressed under the direction of Gattis, as he threw for 1835 yards and just 10 touchdowns a year after firing 25 scores and nearly 3000 yards.

Gattis, 39, was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Michigan Wolverines from 2019 to 2021.

The Wolverines made it to the College Football Playoff in 2021, with Josh Gattis helping the offense produce some of the best numbers in the nation.

Unfortunately, he did not enjoy the same level of success for Miami football.

Cristobal was hired by the Hurricanes after spending the previous five seasons at Oregon.

The ‘Canes didn’t hold back, signing Cristobal to a massive, $80 million contract.

While first year expectations may have been a bit inflated, Cristobal is still likely feeling the pressure to have a better year in 2023 with Miami football.

Unfortunately, Gattis was not a part of those plans.