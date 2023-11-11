The University of Miami, Florida is shaking things up at quarterback Saturday when the team plays Florida State.

The Miami Hurricanes are shaking things up ahead of a massive Saturday showdown with the no. 4 Florida State Seminoles. The Hurricanes are starting true freshman quarterback Emory Williams in the game, per college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

Williams is starting for only the second time this season. The freshman hasn't gotten to take charge of the offense since October 21 when Miami defeated Clemson, 28-20, in double overtime. In that game, Williams threw for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He completed 24 passes on 33 total attempts. Since that game, Williams hasn't recorded a single pass in the last few weeks.

Williams has seen limited action this season for the Hurricanes. Other than the performance against Clemson, he had only one other game with more than 100 yards passing, against Bethune-Cookman. He also threw for 42 yards in a win against the University of Miami, Ohio. Saturday's game against Florida State will be an entirely different environment for the freshman and he won't be able to afford many mistakes against a tough Florida State defense.

Miami is going to need a big performance from their youngster to pull off the upset Saturday. The Hurricanes are 6-3 on the season, and Williams is getting the start over Tyler Van Dyke who has struggled through an inconsistent season in the ACC. Florida State enters the contest undefeated at 9-0, with a chance to run the table and go to the College Football Playoff. Florida State got some good news when it was announced Saturday that two of their best wide receivers, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, can play after missing recent games. The news was reported by college football writer Pete Thamel.

The Miami-Florida State game kicks off at 3:30 Eastern Saturday.