Florida State football gets a massive injury update ahead of an in-state rivalry game against the Miami Hurricanes.

One of the biggest games of the season for the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles kicks off against the Miami Hurricanes. Florida State football is currently 9-0 on the season, welcoming a disgruntled Hurricanes team to Tallahassee, Florida. FSU is fresh off a win against the Pittsburgh Panthers, a game in which they struggled to put points on the board. They were missing their top two receiving options in Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, but recent reports confirm that both Wilson and Coleman will be available against Miami, per Pete Thamel at ESPN.

Coleman has been quarterback Jordan Travis' go-to target, hauling in 38 receptions on 538 yards, and nine touchdowns this season. Wilson has also been extremely effective, but he's more of the big-play receiver that flashes from time to time. He's recorded 25 receptions, 415 yards, and two touchdowns. Both account for more than half the production at the receiver position this year.

This is clearly massive news for the garnet and gold, because they may be a two-touchdown favorite against Miami, but in a rivalry setting anything can happen. The Canes have been streaky throughout the entire season, with wins against Texas A&M and Clemson, but losses to Georgia Tech and NC State.

Head coach Mike Norvell will be fielding a relatively healthy squad in this ACC matchup, with a must-win game on the horizon. Florida State football likely needs to go undefeated for the rest of the season to get a College Football Playoff bid, so they can't afford any mishaps. Norvell should feel confident with the team he has in front of him, and even more confident with some of the most electrifying players in the country returning to the lineup.