It is an ACC Conference battle as Miami faces Boston College. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-Boston College prediction and pick.

Miami comes into the game at 4-8 on the year and now will be playing their first game without head coach Jim Larranaga. They opened up the year 3-0, but it has been a struggle as of late. They have lost eight of nine, with the only win being over Presbyterian. They also lost their ACC opener to Clemson and fell to Charleston Southern in the process. Last time out, it was another loss, this time in overtime to Mount Saint Mary's. Meanwhile, Boston College is 8-5 on the year. They opened up the year 6-1, with the only loss being to VCU. Still, they would lose three straight after that, falling to Wake Forest in their ACC opener. Since then, they are 2-1, with a loss in their second ACC game of the year to SMU.

Since the 2000 season, Boston College and Miami have played 43 times. Boston College has 21 wins, while Miami has 22. Boston College swept the season series last year, winning both games in the regular season and one in the ACC tournament.

Here are the Miami-Boston College College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Miami-Boston College Odds

Miami: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Boston College: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs. Boston College

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami is 107th in the nation in KemPom's rankings. They are 35th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 268th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Miami has scored well this year, sitting 72nd in the nation in points per game while also sitting 52nd in effective field goal percentage. Miami also is fifth best in the nation when shooting inside the arc.

Nijel Pack leads the way for Miami. He leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. Pack has 13.9 points per game this year while averaging 4.3 assists. Further, he added three rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Matthew Cleveland. Cleveland is scoring 11.3 points per game while also adding 4.7 rebounds. Finally, Jalen Blackmon has been solid. He is scoring 10.2 points per game while adding 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Lynn Kidd leads the way. He leads the team in rebounds this year, coming in with 7.3 per game. He also adds 11.4 points and 1.7 assists. He is joined in the front court by Brandon Johnson. Johnson is scoring 9.4 points per game with year with seven rebounds. 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College is 176 in the nation in KemPom's rankings. They are 155th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 214th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Boston College is better on defense this year. They are 14th in the nation in opponent points per game, while also sitting 69th in opponent rebounds per game. Further, they have limited possession well, sitting 67th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game.

Donald Hand Jr. leads the way this year. He is scoring 15.3 points per game while leading the team with 7.5 rebounds per game. Joining Hand in the backcourt is Dion Brown. Brown is scoring 7.3 points per game while also adding 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. The leading assist man on the team this year is Chas Kelley III. Kelley comes in with 2.7 assists per game while adding 4.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

The frontcourt is led by Chad Venning. Venning is scoring 11.5 points per game this year while adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Also having a strong year in the front court is Elijah Strong. Strong is scoring 10.4 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Final Miami-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Miami has struggled this year. Not only do they have just four wins, but now will be under a new head coach. They have also covered the spread four times this year, and have lost five times as a favorite this year. Meanwhile, Boston College is just 5-8 against the spread this year, but are 1-1 in ACC play. The big difference in this game may be the rebounding battle. Boston College is 82nd in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 46th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Miami is 223rd in rebounds per game while sitting 80th in defensive rebounding percentage. With how Miami is struggling, take Boston College in this one.

Final Miami-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Boston College +2.5 (-110)