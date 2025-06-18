Rafael Devers is officially a San Francisco Giant—and now, we know exactly where he’ll fit into the lineup. Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Devers will serve as the designated hitter and bat third. While the long-term plan involves more than just DH duties, this gives Devers a chance to settle into his new environment and make an immediate offensive impact.

“Bob Melvin said Rafael Devers will DH and hit third today,” NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic reported. “Will take grounders at first base in next few days and ultimately DH and play first for Giants.”

This move confirms earlier reports that Devers would no longer be playing third base following his blockbuster trade from the Boston Red Sox—a sticking point in his final months with the team. The Giants already have Matt Chapman locked in at the hot corner, so a position shift was inevitable.

Rafael Devers looks to bring an offensive boost to the Giants wherever they need him

Melvin’s approach offers a clear message: the Giants didn’t bring in Devers to complicate the infield—they brought him in to crush baseballs. Devers has 15 home runs and 58 RBIs this season and is fresh off hitting a go-ahead homer against the Yankees just before the trade. That kind of power is exactly what San Francisco’s lineup needed.

The decision to introduce him as a DH right away is also a nod to team chemistry and structure. With Chapman at third and Wilmer Flores splitting time between first and DH, the Giants will gradually work Devers into a rotation at first base, a position he was reluctant to play in Boston. But the tone in San Francisco is different. There's no clash, no controversy—just a commitment to winning.

Devers’ willingness to begin taking grounders at first in the coming days shows he's more open to adaptation now that he’s landed on a contending team. With a stacked bullpen, one of the league’s strongest rotations (set to get even better with Justin Verlander nearing a return), and a reshaped lineup that now includes a bonafide middle-of-the-order threat, the Giants are firmly in win-now mode.

Tuesday marks a new chapter—not just for Devers, but for a San Francisco squad that has gone from fringe contender to legit threat overnight. And if Devers delivers like he did in Boston, the National League better watch out.