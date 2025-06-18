Anyone who thinks injured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan looks similar to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter will feel validated, as the former Women's World Champion recreated the album cover of Man's Best Friend.

She posted photos on social media that imitated Carpenter's new album. The first shows her on her knees while holding Dominik Mysterio's leg. He is holding her hair similarly to the man holding Carpenter's on the Man's Best Friend album cover.

The second image shows a close-up of Morgan's choker, which reads, “Daddy Dom.” The original photo is a close-up of a dog's collar, which has the album's title engraved in it.

Morgan's caption also riffs off of Carpenter's new album. She captioned the post, “Dom's Best Friend.”

WWE star Liv Morgan is injured again

During the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Morgan was injured. The injury occurred in the opening seconds of Morgan's match against Kairi Sane.

She landed awkwardly on her shoulder, and she immediately began writhing in pain. Hopefully, Morgan will be back in the ring in no time. However, the extent of the injury is unclear.

Recently, Morgan was on a tear, so she is probably hoping the injury is not severe. She is coming off a 226-day Women's World Championship reign, which ended during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, to Rhea Ripley.

Sabrina Carpenter's new album

On June 11, 2025, Carpenter shocked everyone with the announcement of her seventh album, Man's Best Friend. It will be released on August 29, 2025, just over a year after Short n' Sweet came out.

The first single, “Manchild,” was released almost a week earlier on June 5, 2025. It is unknown how many more singles Carpenter will release before the album drops.

Currently, Carpenter is on the Short n' Sweet Tour in support of her sixth studio album. She is gearing up for two shows in London, England, at Hyde Park on July 5 and 6.

Then, the tour will return to North America in the fall. The Short n' Sweet Tour will come back to North America for 17 final dates from October 23-November 23.

In total, Carpenter is slated to perform 72 shows throughout the tour's itinerary. Whether or not she plans on announcing more shows around the world is unknown as of the time of this writing.