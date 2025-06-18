Former NFL and Las Vegas wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appeared at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening following a special prison release. In an emotional address, Ruggs directly apologized to the family of 23‑year‑old Tina Tintor, who died in the 2021 crash,

“One, I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” he said, expressing deep remorse and a desire to be remembered as more than a tragic headline. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation but the fact my face is always in the news.”

On November 2, 2021, Ruggs was allegedly driving his Corvette at speeds up to 156 miles per hour in Las Vegas after drinking at a Topgolf. His car struck a Toyota RAV4 driven by Tina Tintor, who, along with her dog Max, was burned to death when the vehicles caught fire. The aftermath of the tragedy unfolded quickly, and Ruggs was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.161 percent, nearly twice the legal limit in Nevada. The Las Vegas Raiders released him the same day.

He pleaded guilty in May 2023 to felony DUI causing death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter. In August 2023, he was sentenced to a term of three to ten years in prison by a Nevada court and began serving his sentence at High Desert Prison. He remains eligible for parole in August 2026 following his plea deal.

Before tragedy struck, Ruggs was a rising star.

A standout at Alabama from 2017 through 2019, he helped the Crimson Tide win the National Championship in 2018. He finished his college career third in Alabama history with 24 receiving touchdowns, amassing 1,716 yards and averaging 17.5 yards per reception. He was a first-round pick by the Raiders twelfth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after his 4.27-second 40‑yard dash and 42‑inch vertical jump at the NFL Draft combine showcased his elite athleticism.

Ruggs spent two seasons with Las Vegas, playing in twenty games. He recorded 50 receptions for 921 receiving yards and four touchdowns while also contributing 65 rushing yards. In his rookie year in 2020, he posted 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns. His 2021 numbers included 24 receptions for 469 yards and two scores before he was released following the crash.

Since entering prison, he has participated in rehabilitation initiatives, including a trustee program at the Nevada Governor’s Mansion, where he worked while incarcerated. Former teammate Josh Jacobs revealed Ruggs is staying in shape and is hopeful for a second chance in the NFL. Jacobs said some teams might be open to giving him another opportunity if he continues to improve and demonstrate accountability.

Ruggs remains under supervision until at least his parole date, which arrives in August of 2026. If granted parole and behavior remains positive, he could be released several years early. But even after that, he could remain under court supervision until the full ten-year upper limit of his sentence.

At the Hope for Prisoners event, Ruggs expressed regret for the harm he caused and the pain his actions inflicted on others. The program supports rehabilitation for inmates and focuses on community reintegration. By speaking publicly, Ruggs may be taking steps to shape his post‑prison path and seek forgiveness from all affected by this tragedy.

His journey from elite football prospect to convicted felon is both tragic and sobering. It is the story of a life and career derailed in an instant by a moment of poor judgment. His words in Las Vegas suggested a recognition of the gravity of that moment and a willingness to let others see who he was beyond the headlines.

Ruggs's future remains uncertain. His remorseful statement and appearance at the event suggest a willingness to face consequences and learn from his mistakes. If he continues on this path, he might seek redemption in public service or even return to professional football under strict conditions.

For Tina Tintor’s family and for the public, his apology may be only a small step. But in a room filled with people who understand the power of second chances, Ruggs at least offered a human response and a recognition that some mistakes change lives forever.

He did not ask for forgiveness at the event; he asked to be seen again as a person. That humble request will echo for years to come.