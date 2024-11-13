Michael Strahan was criticized for the way he stood for the national anthem on Sunday afternoon during Fox's special broadcast from Naval Base San Diego, as the rest of his cohosts stood with their hands over their heart, he held his hands near his waist. As a result, Strahan caught so much heat that he felt the need to address it on Instagram.

“I have nothing to protest, I have no statement to be made,” Michael Strahan said on Instagram. “The only statement that should be made that I want to make is I love the military, I've always loved the military and I will always love the military. I do so many programs to help veterans and soldiers. I grew up on a military base with a father who was a major in the army. My brother, my sister, my cousins, they all served in the military — I'm a military brat. … And so the fact of somebody saying that, you know, I'm unpatriotic, couldn't be any further from the truth.”

Michael Strahan admits he was ‘caught up in the moment'

Strahan noted that he was “caught up in the moment” due to all of the Navy SEALs in attendance, and did not realize everyone else had put their hand over their heart until after the National Anthem had started.

“I somewhat panic and I'm like, ‘Do I be the fool that puts his hand over his heart after or do I just stand here with my hand in front of me respectfully?'” Strahan said. “Which, that's what I did, that's what happened.”

Strahan also mentioned that he was greeted by media outside of his home regarding the issue, and that is what led to him feeling the need to post a video on Instagram. Video of Strahan and a reporter from Daily Mail surfaced, and Strahan said he was not proud of how he handled the situation. Hopefully, Strahan and everyone can put this behind now.