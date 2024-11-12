Fox Sports NFL analyst and former New York Giants star Michael Strahan recently found himself at the center of controversy after refusing to place his hand over his heart during the playing of the national anthem at the San Diego Naval Base ahead of Veterans Day.

His co-hosts Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Bradshaw, Gronkowski, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer all put their hands over their hearts during the anthem, but Strahan kept his hands interlocked.

Amid calls from upset NFL fans for his dismissal, citing what they view as a lack of respect for veterans, Strahan has become embroiled in yet another controversy.

In a surprising incident outside his home, Strahan angrily confronted a reporter who had asked for a comment about his anthem stance, throwing the reporter’s phone into a nearby bush. The entire episode was captured on video, including what Strahan yelled at the reporter, via The Daily Mail.

‘Don't come to my house, man!' he yelled before tossing the reporter's phone into a bush before making his way into his townhome accompanied by his girlfriend.

He was returning home after filming an episode of “Good Morning America”, of which he is a co-host.

This won't make Strahan look any better in the eyes of fans who wanted to see him disciplined for his anthem faux pas.

Michael Strahan won't face discipline from Fox Sports

According to The Daily Mail, a source at Fox Sports has already indicated that Strahan won't be facing discipline from the network.

‘There isn't going to be any type of punishment or fine going Michael's way,” the insider said. “He may address it, but he is weighing his options because he never thought this would have ever been a thing. He knows the man he is, and he almost doesn't want to address the controversy to give it more life.”

“Michael wants Veterans Day to be for those men and women who deserve it and deserve the praise, to be in the conversation this way and to extend the talk on what people think he was doing, it would be a disservice to what the day means,” the source continued.

Strahan is the son of a retired Army Major and spent his childhood on an army base. Strahan also played 15 seasons for the New York Giants, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.