Michael Strahan, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and popular NFL analyst on FOX, found himself at the center of controversy over the weekend. During a pregame ceremony at the U.S. Naval Base in San Diego for Veterans Day, Strahan stood quietly for the national anthem, but his hands remained at his sides instead of over his heart. This small action quickly ignited a storm of criticism on social media, per TheSpun. Fans and critics alike questioned Strahan's respect for the anthem and even demanded FOX take disciplinary action.

Strahan didn't join his fellow analysts—Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Johnson, and Jay Glazer—who all stood with hands over hearts. Supporters and critics alike were swift to comment, with some going as far as calling for FOX to dismiss Strahan over his stance. While the criticism was loud, voices supporting Strahan pointed to his strong ties to the military. Joe Pompliano, a well-known sports commentator, defended Strahan, citing his father’s 23-year Army service and Strahan’s own substantial contributions to veterans' charities. He urged fans to not fixate on “every little thing.” Jay Glazer, Strahan’s colleague and close friend, also chimed in, highlighting Strahan’s lifelong pride in his military roots and his profound respect for his late father, Major Gene Strahan.

FOX Sports Stands by Strahan

Despite the online uproar, FOX Sports has decided not to penalize Strahan. A source within the network told the Daily Mail that Strahan would face neither punishment nor a fine, viewing the situation as more of an “internet controversy” than a genuine breach of protocol. FOX’s decision reflects its confidence in Strahan’s deep respect for the military, shaped by his upbringing on an Army base in Germany under his father’s guidance. This grounding has continued to influence him, evident in his continued support of veteran causes over the years.

Strahan hasn’t directly responded to the backlash but recently shared an Instagram post on Veterans Day, where he expressed gratitude for veterans and active-duty service members. He dedicated the post to his father, a proud Army Major and 82nd Airborne Division veteran, calling him his “hero.” Strahan expressed his daily appreciation for veterans' sacrifices, remarking that their service grants the freedoms Americans enjoy. This message underscored his military ties and highlighted his ongoing commitment to honoring those who serve.

FOX’s decision to support Michael Strahan sends a clear message: the network stands behind its anchor, acknowledging that his quiet show of respect doesn’t diminish his patriotism. Rather, it underscores a different way to honor service members—one shaped by his personal experience and respect for military culture. With this chapter behind him, Strahan continues his career at FOX, staying focused on his role in football while maintaining his admiration for the armed forces.