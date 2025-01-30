The inaugural coaching staff for Michael Vick at Norfolk State is finally rounding into form, as he adds former Virginia Tech teammate Andre Kendrick as Norfolk State's running backs coach. The move was announced by Norfolk State on Wednesday in a brief press release by Alex Lehmbeck, Assistant Athletics Director for Sports Communication.

Kendrick was a key member of the 1999 Virginia Tech Hokies team that reached the national championship game, joining Vick and fellow teammate Shyrone Stith to form a powerful rushing attack. During that season, Kendrick led the Big East conference in yards per carry and surpassed 500 rushing yards in each of his last two seasons as a Hokie.

Since his playing days, Kendrick has focused on developing young athletes. He founded Central Virginia Elite, an advanced youth football program, and worked as a high school football coaching consultant. Kendrick has also collaborated directly with Vick, serving as the director of the MV7 Experience, a youth football initiative led by the former NFL quarterback.

Kendrick joins an experienced Norfolk State staff that Vick continues to round out with high-caliber talent. Rob Whitcomb has been named offensive coordinator, while Super Bowl champion and HBCU legend Tory Woodbury was recently brought on board as special teams coordinator. The addition of Kendrick also gives Vick another coach with Virginia ties, joining former University of Virginia standout Elton Brown who made his name as a standout offensive lineman for the Cavaliers in his playing days.

Norfolk State is aiming high under Vick’s leadership, and the addition of Kendrick is another step toward positioning the Spartans as championship contenders in the MEAC. Vick has also been consistent with building out his roster in his first season, including former Kennesaw State QB James Woods III, former USF QB Israel Carter, and former UTSA defensive tackle Nick Booker-Brown.