Trei Oliver and North Carolina Central look poised for another championship run but, with a homecoming matchup against DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets, they aren't looking too far ahead. Jackson has buit a formidable Delaware State team that drew the attention of Oliver, who expressed his respect for what the Horents were doing in Monday's MEAC Coaches Call.

“I haven't seen anything like it [Delaware State’s running attack]… they're averaging over seven yards a carry. That's like almost a first down every time they run the ball. But we going, we going to be tested this week.”

Delaware State does have a dominant rushing attack, which is one of the most formidable in the FCS. In their 70-23 homecoming victory over Southern Connecticut, Delaware State had three players who rushed for over 100 yards: James Jones (3 attempts, 158 yards, 2 TDs), Marquis Gillis (9 attempts, 130 yards, 1 TD), and Kobe Boykin (7 attempts, 100 yards, 1 TD). In all, the Delaware State running back room rushed for 608 yards and netted 7 touchdowns. They dominated on the ground, only finishing with 183 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Oliver gave a peek into the potential game plan to curtail the Hornets' dominant run offense.

“We're not going to do that [slow the game down]… we're going to play football and score points so you know if you score points and if you can get up on a team that likes to run the ball, hopefully you can… put some pressure on them and make them do something they don't want to do.”

But, outside of the competitiveness of the matchup, Oliver is pleased at the intrigue this matchup is set to draw and how it benefits in the promotion of the MEAC.

Article Continues Below

“I like competition… I like the fact that we got a good brand of football, and Delaware State has improved. You know, that makes the whole conference better.”

But, more than anything, Oliver is making sure that his team stays humble and focuses on the main goal of winning their conference slate.

“We haven't done anything. We're zero and zero [in the conference]… our guys are humble and hungry and you know we're locked in and I guess that is a part of our, you know, culture over scheme.”

North Carolina Central and Delaware State face off on Saturday at 1 PM EST.