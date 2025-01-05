The Norfolk State football program got a commitment from Kennesaw State transfer quarterback James Woods III, giving new head coach Michael Vick a talented quarterback to work with in his first season with the program.

Woods is from Birmingham, Alabama and was named the Gatorade Player of the year in the state after recording 3,071 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 2,123 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns in the 2021-2022 season, according to Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central.

Previously, Woods spent time at Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State. He did not get much playing time at Jacksonville State, but hopes to be a key player for Vick as he tries to build a winner at the Norfolk State football program.

Woods was a member of the 2023 recruiting class, and was listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is listed as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. Vick is looking to utilize the skills that Woods put on display during his high school career at Alabama. If he is able to do so, that would be a huge step in the first year of his head coaching tenure.

This is not the first transfer portal commitment that Vick has secured. The first one was UTSA defensive tackle Nick Booker-Brown, who was mostly a reserve at that program after transferring from NC State. He will likely start for Norfolk State football under Vick. Obviously, Woods is likely the most important player addition for Vick's first season, however. Regardless, he looks to add as much talent as possible, somewhat following in the path that Deion Sanders took in his coaching career.

Vick obviously has experience he can pull from as a former NFL quarterback, so he has unique knowledge. That is an attractive thing for players like Woods. If Vick finds success early on, that should only make Norfolk State a more attractive destination for recruits.