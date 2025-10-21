DeSean Jackson and Delaware State have had an amazing start to the season, emerging from the non-conference slate with a 4-3 record. Under Jackson, the team is off to its best start since the 2007 season and is in serious conversations to be a contender in the MEAC this year. The first true test of their championship viability is their matchup against North Carolina Central during NCCU's homecoming.

Jackson, speaking during Monday’s MEAC coaches call, expressed that his team is “even-keeled” and is keeping their head down, emphasizing they have no problem being uncomfortable as they play in a hostile environment during homecoming.

“We got a head down-chilling mentality and that's kind of been our motto throughout the season…Uncomfortability is where we want to be, right? Because anybody can be great when you're comfortable. What are you going to do when you're not uncomfortable?”

Delaware State's recent surge was fueled by its last matchup, a massive 70-23 victory over Southern Connecticut. That game showcased DSU's ground dominance, featuring a spectacular 608 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Three different players rushed for over 100 yards: James Jones rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on just three attempts; Marcus Gillis added 130 yards and one touchdown on nine attempts; and Kobie Boykin contributed 100 yards and one touchdown on seven attempts.

Even NCCU head coach Trei Oliver showed public respect for Delaware State's unstoppable rushing attack during the coaches call.

Article Continues Below

“I haven't seen anything like it [Delaware State’s running attack]… they're averaging over seven yards a carry. That's like almost a first down every time they run the ball. But we going, we going to be tested this week.”

Jackson understands the irony: a former NFL route receiver turned head coach is leading a team defined by its dominant rushing attack, but he remains focused on ensuring that his team does whatever it takes to win.

“But, you know, in my recruiting phase and when our coaching staff came together, I mean, whatever it is for us to win football games, that's what we're going to do well. So, I know people are like, ‘Man how's a wide receiver not passing the ball and throwing the ball 80% of the time or 70% of the time? That's not our motto, man, we want to win football games so whatever it takes to win football games we're going to do it to our best of our ability.'”

Beating North Carolina Central won't be an easy feat. While Delaware State boasts a high-powered rushing attack, North Carolina Central also fields one of the best running backs in the FCS in Chris Mosley. In seven games this season, Mosley has already wrapped up 736 rushing yards and six touchdowns, averaging over 5.4 yards per game.

Also impressive is his ability to shine as a receiver out of the backfield. Against rival North Carolina A&T, Mosley proved his dual-threat ability by rushing for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 11 attempts while also making four catches for 90 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Mosley's increased usage in the passing game gives the Eagles another dynamic option that starting quarterback Walker Harris can exploit to get points.