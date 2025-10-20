Another alleged incident of hazing has occurred on the campus of Southern University. According to WAFB, the university has suspended the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. due to allegations of hazing.

The suspension happened last week during Southern’s homecoming festivities. It has not yet been confirmed what the exact allegations were that led to the fraternity suspension, but a letter was sent by the university to the Chapter President and the Director of Student Leadership and Engagement. These allegations of hazing violate the Southern University hazing policy.

As an investigation into the allegations continues, the chapter was issued a cease-and-desist notice. Members of the fraternity are prohibited from participating as an active organization on campus until the temporary suspension is lifted.

Conditions of the suspension include:

Article Continues Below

The group is not permitted to hold any identifiable gatherings.

Members are banned from wearing or displaying paraphernalia on campus during the suspension, including items such as clothing, bags, jewelry, and keychains.

The fraternity is barred from accessing or reserving any campus facilities.

All events, both on and off campus, are prohibited for the duration of the suspension.

In addition, if members of the fraternity violate any of the conditions of the suspension, it could jeopardize the chapter’s involvement in any Greek activities even if they are cleared on an allegation according to the letter. Both members and advisors of the fraternity are required to cooperate with the investigation.

This incident occurred a few months after the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. was expelled following the death of Caleb Wilson. Wilson died in February during an unsanctioned, off-campus fraternity ritual in a Baton Rouge warehouse. He was repeatedly punched in the chest by fraternity members, which resulted in a seizure that led to his death. Caleb M. McCray, Kyle M. Thurman, and Isaiah E. Smith were arrested and charged for their involvement in Wilson’s death. Last month Wilson’s family filed a lawsuit against both the university and the fraternity. Wilson’s family is looking for compensation directly for his death, any pain and suffering he may have suffered before his death, and funeral expenses.