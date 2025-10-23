When the schedules were released this spring, the Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State matchup was one I circled immediately. It was set to be an iconic showdown: the first MEAC game for Michael Vick as head coach of Norfolk State, squaring off against Chennis Berry, a celebrated coach who successfully set the standard for success in HBCU football. Berry had pulled off the unthinkable, guiding the Bulldogs to a MEAC Championship and a Celebration Bowl berth after taking over for the iconic Buddy Pough last season. I was sure that Michael Vick wanted to replicate Berry’s success, so I saw that this late October game as a measuring stick for the future of the conference.

Instead, disappointment reigns. Both teams have performed far below expectations. Norfolk State enters the game at 1-6, with its offense and defense looking completely out of sorts. Meanwhile, South Carolina State has been winning games, but they don’t look like the same dominant group that Berry expected to go 1-0 every week.

The Michael Vick Experiment Stalls Early

Much of the Spartans' offensive disarray stems from a self-imposed quarterback battle between USF transfer Israel Carter and veteran starter Otto Khuns. It was clear to observers that Khuns should have been the starting quarterback. While Vick eventually settled on him, the initial uncertainty cost them dearly, most notably in a winnable non-conference game against Towson University. Meanwhile, Khuns saved Norfolk State against Virginia State and secured their only victory of the season in a game where Carter started as QB1.

The turmoil wasn’t limited to offense; defensive problems reportedly led Vick to fire several members of his coaching staff as he looks to change the program’s outlook heading into conference play.

I believe Vick has the star power to eventually recruit and build a dynamic offense with the Vick-esque dual-threat QB that he clearly wants. But, that will take time and a recruiting cycle to bring in the group that can really contend in both the FCS and specifically the MEAC.

This will not be a one-year rebuild; Vick is going to take his lumps, and the process will likely require another year of patient roster construction for Norfolk State.

South Carolina State’s Post-Championship Slide

On the other sideline, Chennis Berry’s Bulldogs do not look like the same dominant team that first emerged following the retirement of legendary head coach Buddy Pugh in 2024.

Berry lost several key players from that championship and Celebration Bowl roster, the most significant being quarterback Eric Phoenix. Phoenix, the HBCU+ Player of the Year, was the star behind the high-powered, versatile offense that defined Berry’s philosophy early in his coaching career—a philosophy that delivered Benedict’s first undefeated season in 2022, an SIAC Championship in 2022 & 2023, and a top seed in the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2022 & 2023.

Phoenix was the trusted signal caller and he transferred to South Carolina State from Murray State to play his final year of eligibility with Berry at the Division I level last season. He was backed by key players in the offensive and defensive lines who brought the same dominant mentality from Division II to the FCS level.

Now that Berry has lost some of those foundational players, the team looks different. The offense doesn't seem as explosive, and the defense isn't the lockdown unit it once was, raising serious concerns about their ability to contend with North Carolina Central for the MEAC title later this season.

Despite the struggles, South Carolina State's experience will win out

Despite South Carolina State’s significant drop in firepower and their less dominant FCS start—including an ugly 16-15 win over Wofford and a loss to Charleston Southern—I still expect them to fix their problems this week.

Yes, this is Norfolk State's homecoming, and Michael Vick will undoubtedly be motivated to secure a win in front of Spartan fans and his home area community, as hee grew up not far from Norfolk in Newport News. However, I believe Berry and South Carolina State are equally motivated to work out their issues and get back on track against a struggling opponent.

This game is likely going to look really bad for Michael Vick, as they’ll likely drop to 1-7 headed into the big showdown at Lincoln Financial Field against DeSean Jackson and a winning Delaware State team. While I think he'll find at least one MEAC victory this season, I don't believe it happens against South Carolina State. I expect the Bulldogs to put things together and hand the Spartans another conference loss.

Prediction: I pick South Carolina State to spoil Vick's first homecoming game.