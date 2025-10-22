An HBCU queen is taking a shot at another pageant. Delaware State University Trustee and Miss Delaware USA, Tetra Shockley, Esq., is representing the university and the state of Delaware in the 2025 Miss USA Pageant. Shockley will be joining Howard University alumna and Miss Texas Taylor Davis in the pageant.

In addition to being a pageant queen, Shockley wears many hats. She is an attorney, minister, community leader, and history maker. She was the first married woman and mother to be crowned Miss Delaware USA. A dream opportunity for Shockley, not only does she see this as a shot at another title but also as a chance to live in her purpose.

“Competing for Miss USA is more than a dream—it’s a divine assignment,” Shockley said. “It represents the culmination of faith, perseverance, and purpose. For me, this journey is about showing that with God, delay doesn’t mean denial. As a wife, mother, attorney, and minister, stepping onto the Miss USA stage is a testament that no season of life disqualifies you from destiny.”

Paying homage to her alma mater, Shockley plans to wear a costume inspired by the Delaware State University Hornet. To the Hornet community, the Delaware State Hornet represents “perseverance, pride, and the power to rise again,” Shockley said in a press release. While other HBCUs have been represented during the Miss USA Pageant, this will be a first for Delaware State.

“The Hornet represents perseverance, pride, and the power to rise again,” Shockley shared. “My connection to DSU is deeply personal—I once failed out of the University, but I refused to let that be the end of my story. I returned, earned my degree, and now have the honor of serving as a Trustee. Just like the Hornet, I embody determination and purpose.”

As both an alumna and trustee, Shockley has full support of the university behind her.

“Tetra Shockley represents everything our grand institution stands for—a warrior spirit whose trials built a steely endurance and determination and now stands as a clear testament to the power of faith to encourage and inspire others, regardless of their circumstances,” said Tony Allen, Ph.D., President of Delaware State University. “She embodies our motto, ‘May all who enter, enter to learn and go forth to serve.’ We could not be more proud.”

If she wins, Shockley will join Virginia State University alumna Deshauna Barber as the second HBCU alumna to win Miss USA. Barber was crowned as Miss USA in 2016, representing the District of Columbia. She is also the first member of the military to hold the title of Miss USA.

The 2025 Miss USA Pageant will be broadcast live from the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST on The CW Network.