Michael Vick and Norfolk State have officially unveiled his coaching staff as recruitment season kicks off into full swing.

“I hired guys with experience and mental toughness who understand the game of football,” Vick said in a statement released by the institution. “The one thing I know is that they are going to put these guys in a position to win. We all have the same mindset, and I felt it was only right to hire guys who thought like me and want to lead like me. I'm extremely proud of these guys and I'm excited for them.”

The staff includes seasoned football professionals, highlighted by four former NFL players and several highly accomplished coaches. The team’s shared experience and vision are expected to provide essential support for Vick, who is entering Norfolk State with limited coaching experience.

Here’s a detailed look at the prestigious staff:

Terence Garvin – Defensive Coordinator

Coming from Florida Memorial University, where he served as co-defensive coordinator, Garvin brings a wealth of experience from both the college level and the NFL, where he played six seasons with teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins. His leadership was instrumental in Florida Memorial's standout defensive performance last season, leading the league in forced turnovers.

Elton Brown – Offensive Line Coach

Former NFL standout Elton Brown joins Norfolk State following seven successful years as offensive coordinator at The Apprentice School. During his tenure, the team set a school record by scoring 37.8 points per game in 2022. A former All-American at the University of Virginia and a Super Bowl XLIII participant with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown brings deep expertise in offensive strategy and player development.

Jabo Smith – Defensive Backs Coach

Smith arrives from Florida Memorial University, where he worked closely with Garvin as co-defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. His mentorship helped cornerback Marcell Blocker secure the SUN Conference Defensive Back of the Year award in 2024.

Izaan Cross – Defensive Line Coach

Cross, with over a decade of coaching experience, has focused on player development since his standout collegiate career as a three-year starter at Georgia Tech. He also founded TrueEdge Sports, a youth sports program dedicated to running developmental football camps.

LaRoy Reynolds – Linebackers Coach

A nine-year NFL veteran, Reynolds brings a breadth of professional knowledge, honed through his stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Seattle Seahawks. He also contributed to developing young athletes at the IMG Academy via the NFL International Player Pathway Program.

Darryl Bullock – Assistant Head Coach

Bullock previously served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Hampton University, where his efforts helped the Pirates rank second in the CAA in rushing yards per game last season. His resume includes experience with multiple HBCUs, as well as NFL summer internships with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.

Steve Adams – Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator

Adams remains on staff at Norfolk State, where he has served as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. Adams oversaw a defense that secured 21 turnovers last season, while AJ Richardson earned All-MEAC First Team honors after a standout 100-tackle season.

DeMarcus McMillan – Director of Football Operations

McMillan brings strong organizational expertise to the program, developed through his role as Director of V7 Sports Operations and a Football Operations internship at Virginia Tech in 2024. His logistical acumen will ensure streamlined operations for the program.

With this staff in place, Norfolk State football looks poised to rise and compete among the top programs in the MEAC.