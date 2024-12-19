Micahel Vick and Norfolk State are set to play in their first “Battle of the Bay” against rival Hampton University. On October 4th, Norfolk State University will face off against Hampton University at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton, Virginia. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two longtime rivals under the leadership of Vick.

Hired on Tuesday evening, Vick takes the reins of the Spartans’ football program as they prepare to go head-to-head with their cross-town rivals. The “Battle of the Bay” series, which began in 1963, has been a historic and fiercely contested rivalry between the two Hampton Roads institutions. Norfolk State leads the all-time series 30-28-1, but Hampton claimed the most recent victory in dominant fashion, defeating the Spartans 37-7 on September 14th.

The October 4 game promises added intrigue, not just because of Vick's first time coaching in the rivalry, but also due to familial ties. Vick’s wife, Kijafa Vick, is a proud Hampton University alumna who holds a degree in marketing. Her alma mater loyalty adds an extra layer to the matchup, as the Vick family finds itself divided across enemy lines for this marquee showdown.

With both schools located just a short drive apart in the Hampton Roads region of coastal Virginia, the rivalry runs deep. Known for the competitive energy and pride it inspires, the “Battle of the Bay” has long stood as one of the most celebrated HBCU rivalry matchups in the country. Next year’s edition of the game is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing yet, as Vick's Spartans aim to avenge their earlier loss and test their mettle one month into the season.

For Norfolk State, the game is not just a measuring stick for where they stand under Vick's leadership but also an opportunity to reclaim bragging rights in Hampton Roads. For Hampton, the goal remains to maintain dominance and extend their recent success against their neighbors no matter who is on the sidelines.

Norfolk State's full schedule is forthcoming but the team is set to play other out-of-conference games against tough competition such as FBS opponent Rutgers and Towson University.