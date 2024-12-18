After weeks of speculation, Michael Vick issued his first statement after becoming head coach of Norfolk State University. The Virginia native confirmed the news on his Facebook page, announcing he is the new coach of the Spartans. He also shared his excitement about the opportunity to lead the program.

“It’s an honor to announce that I’ll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University… looking forward to coming back home,” he said.

The chatter of Vick being in the running to become the head coach of the Spartans surfaced in the HBCU community at the start of the month. Media personality Scottay of Offscript TV was the first to report on the growing interest and conversations surrounding Vick’s hiring to Norfolk State as well as his hiring.