With Michael Vick now firmly at the helm of Norfolk State University, the details of his coaching contract have been revealed by the Virginian-Pilot. The Virginian-Pilot obtained the contract details through a Freedom of Information Act request, and it includes performance-based bonuses and several standard perks.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Vick is eligible to earn bonuses for achieving specific milestones. These include $10,000 for winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) regular-season title and $15,000 for victories in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs. Coach of the Year honors could bring in an additional $2,500 to $5,000.

More substantial bonuses are tied to championship victories. Vick can earn $25,000 for leading Norfolk State to a win in the Celebration Bowl. Additionally, an FCS national championship victory would result in a $100,000 payout.

The contract also grants Vick an automatic one-year extension if the Spartans finish his third season ranked in the top half of the MEAC standings. Standard benefits, such as the use of a full-size sport utility vehicle, are included in the deal.

Michael Vick, introduced as Norfolk State’s head coach on December 23rd, faces the challenge of transitioning into collegiate coaching despite having no prior coaching experience at the high school or college level. His hiring, however, brings significant attention to the program, given his decorated football career.

A standout at Virginia Tech, Vick became a national name in 1999 when he led the Hokies to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the BCS National Championship game. Drafted first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, Vick redefined the quarterback position with his speed and playmaking abilities, amassing numerous accolades before retiring in 2017.

Since joining Norfolk State, Vick has wasted no time in establishing his program. He has landed Earl Woods III, formerly of Kennesaw State, as his first quarterback recruit. On Saturday, Vick announced an experienced coaching staff to assist him in building the Spartans into a competitive force within the MEAC.