Two for you... and look, two for me, too.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama now has a second Grammy Award, tied with those of husband former President Barack Obama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michelle Obama won Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling for The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Time at the 66th Grammy Awards. She beat out Meryl Streep (voicing Brian Selznick's Big Tree), Senator Bernie Sanders (his own It's Okay To Be Angry About Capitalism), William Shatner (his own Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder) and Rick Rubin (his own The Creative Act: A Way Of Being).

The presentation of the awards was done during the event's pre-show, where most of the awards are given. Mrs. Obama was not there to receive her award.

The former first lady won in 2020 for Best Spoken Word Album for Becoming, her first Grammy. Barack Obama won his first in the same category in 2006 for Dreams from My Father, and his second in 2008 for The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.

In 2023, both Obamas also earned Emmy nominations. Michelle received her first with Oprah Winfrey for the Best Hosted NonFiction Series or Special for The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times. The former president received his first nomination and win for narrating Netflix's Our Great National Parks A World of Wonder and his second for narrating, also for Netflix, the docuseries Working: What We Do All Day in 2023.

