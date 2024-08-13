The Michigan football team lost a record number of players to the NFL last season, and because of that, newcomers from the transfer portal are going to be extremely important. The Wolverines are also breaking in a new head coach this season after Jim Harbaugh took the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers. All in all, this Michigan team is very different from the one that won the national championship a year ago.

No school had more players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft than Michigan football. The Wolverines had 13 players hear their name called. It’s not surprising that this team won it all last year, they were loaded with NFL talent. Now, the Wolverines need to reload. That is what great programs do.

Michigan lost their entire starting offensive line from a year ago, and they lost 10 out of 11 total starters on offense. The defense should be in very good shape again, but there are a ton of question marks on offense.

The two biggest question marks on offense for Michigan are at quarterback and the offensive line. A lot of people expected the Wolverines to hit the transfer portal to find a new QB after JJ McCarthy left, but that didn’t happen. Now, the Wolverines have an intense QB competition happening in fall camp.

Michigan did pick up a transfer offensive lineman that should make a big impact in 2024. The Wolverines have built their success in recent years on their offensive line and run game, and Sherrone Moore is going to try to continue that. Michigan needs to reload on the offensive line, and this transfer should be able to help make that happen as he is the transfer that will have the biggest impact on this team in 2024.

Josh Priebe, OL, Northwestern

Josh Priebe is a Michigan guy as he grew up in Niles, Michigan, and he is now coming to play for the Wolverines after transferring over from Northwestern. The Michigan football team is losing their entire offensive line, so Priebe is going to be the most experienced player out there. Because of that, he is going to have a chance to make a big impact on this team.

Last season, Josh Priebe went third team All-Big Ten (coaches and media) after having a great senior year. Priebe allowed zero pressures on 46 blocking snaps against Rutgers last season, and he allowed zero pressures on 61 passing plays against Minnesota. Priebe was also a captain. He had a big season, and he is going to be a crucial player for the Wolverines in 2024.

With the entire offensive line from 2023 gone, it can’t be stressed enough how important Josh Priebe is to this Michigan football team. He is new to this team, but the experience that he has both on the field playing and also as a leader will be huge for the Wolverines to have. He has a crucial role on this team.

There are some talented players coming to Michigan football from the transfer portal, but none are in the position that Josh Priebe is in. This team has had the most dominant offensive line in college football for the past three years, and now they are starting from scratch. Priebe has a big opportunity in front of him, and the Wolverines need him to have a big year.