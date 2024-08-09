The Michigan football team has a quarterback competition on their hands during fall camp, and they have just a few weeks to pick a winner. The competition is between Alex Orji, Davis Warren and Jack Tuttle. Heading into the offseason, most people assumed that Orji was going to win the job. He has the most meaningful Michigan snaps under his belt, but nothing is set in stone.

Camp is in full swing as the season will get going in about three weeks. Michigan football will open the season on August 31st against Fresno State. The Wolverines will need their QB picked before then, and wide receiver Tyler Morris has been impressed with Alex Orji.

“He's just a lot more detailed, definitely made a lot of great throws this fall,” Tyler Morris said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I think every day it's been growing for him and he's continuing to build and work on areas of his game that he might've struggled in before, but also keeping strong in the areas that he was good in. … There's some throws he's made that they've been amazing. I think he's picked up his consistency for sure. And I think that was probably the biggest thing he had to work on.”

Davis Warren is looking good as well

Michigan football defensive back Quinten Johnson chimed in on the QB battle as well, and he also been impressed by Alex Orji. However, he did say that Davis Warren has had the best passing day.

“[Alex] Orji definitely presents a difficult style of football you've got to play against, especially from his ability to run,” Quinten Johnson said. “Davis [presumably Davis Warren, though he didn't specify] definitely had the best passing day so far. A-Walk [Amorion Walker] stretches the field really well. T-Mo [Tyler Morris], Colston [Loveland] and Marlin Klein. … They also present different opportunities to really stretch the field and get really creative ways to get them the ball.”

Right now, it sounds like the battle is still very much up in the air. The next three weeks are going to be crucial for the Wolverines as they search for the player that gives them the best chance to win.