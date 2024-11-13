The Michigan football team picked up a commitment from elite four-star safety Ivan Taylor back in July, and it was huge for the Wolverines as Taylor had been committed to rival Notre Dame. However, Taylor is now on flip watch once again as he recently picked up a prediction to commit to Alabama.

“FONG BOMB: On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Alabama to flip Michigan 4-star safety commit Ivan Taylor,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Taylor ranks No. 60 NATL. (No. 7 S) in the 2025 class.”

Ivan Taylor is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, and he is the #41 player in the 2025 class. He is the #2 safety in the country and the #5 player in the state of Florida. Taylor currently attends West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said about Taylor in his scouting report:

“A high-IQ safety prospect with elite NFL bloodlines and a top-flight testing profile,” Ivins wrote. “Measured roughly 6-foot, 170 pounds spring before junior campaign, clocking a 4.5-second effort in the 40-yard dash that day to go along with a 4.25-second short shuttle. Quick-footed with plenty of agility. Has spent most of prep career working in a two-deep system and has shown that he can get where he needs to be. Competitive at the catch point and does a nice job of turning his head to find the football. A sound open-field tackler at this stage that will launch at legs and get ball carries on the ground. However, needs to get a little bit better at getting off blocks and sifting through traffic. Will eventually need to add some mass and improve play strength, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a top 25 program. Likely to find a home at the third level of a defense, but sticky enough in man-coverage possibly warrant a look as an inside corner on Saturdays.”

Ivan Taylor is an elite prospect and one that the Michigan football team wants to hold onto. The Wolverines currently have the 11th best class in the country, but a lot can change in the coming weeks. Michigan is expected to flip some recruits, but as you can see, they are also expected to lose some.